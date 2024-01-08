Caerphilly-headquartered AltraLaw provides specialist legal advice on employment and work-related issues, and also on wills, trust and probate matters, from the unique position of using its business for good - meaning all profits go to charitable and other causes chosen by its clients.

As a former HR Consultant and trainer with gender equality charity Chwarae Teg, Carys will use her combined legal, HR, charitable and training sector expertise to support future growth and development at the firm.

Carys said: “I am deeply passionate about helping others and making a positive impact on the world, so AltraLaw's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to championing equitable workplaces align perfectly with my values. I am so excited to join this team, and to contribute to the firm's mission of making a meaningful difference in the world.”

During her work with Chwarae Teg, the Newport-based mum of two worked with a diverse range of businesses to provide strategic HR consultancy, tailored training programs and comprehensive policy development, with a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion.

She previously worked as a solicitor at Slater and Gordon, which is where she also first met AltraLaw’s founder, Nathan Vidini.

With the addition of Carys, the employment team has grown to six qualified solicitors, including three industry leading experts, based across South Wales and in offices at the Welsh Innovation Centre for Enterprise in Caerphilly.

Nathan said: “AltraLaw is a values-based business striving always to show integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability in all that we do, and we also believe that leadership must be for the good of others.

“This is why the appointment of Carys also as our Head of Training, with the experience she has behind her, is such a good fit for AltraLaw as we look to move towards a new and exciting phase of growth which ultimately will enable us to widen the net of good causes we are working to support even further.”