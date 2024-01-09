NEWPORT Bus service is offering free transport to and from the Newport County versus Wrexham game on January 20.
Newport go to the Racecourse Ground to face Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlvenney-owned Wrexham in the league.
The offer extends to all home ticket holders who show drivers their matchday or season ticket when boarding.
A spokesperson for the bus service said: "Newport Bus are proud partners of Newport County’s training wear this season.
"Our unique partnership aims to encourage fans to utilise public transport on match days, fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly means of travel. The joint initiative seeks to reduce congestion and emissions by incentivizing supporters to choose public transport, contributing to a greener future for Newport."
David Jenkins, interim managing director, said: “Because of our shared values, both Newport Bus and Newport County have agreed that there would be no better way to tackle this than to offer free travel for one of the most anticipated matches of the season- Newport County versus Wrexham.
"We look forward to welcoming new and returning customers on board!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here