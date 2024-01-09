Newport go to the Racecourse Ground to face Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlvenney-owned Wrexham in the league.

The offer extends to all home ticket holders who show drivers their matchday or season ticket when boarding.

A spokesperson for the bus service said: "Newport Bus are proud partners of Newport County’s training wear this season.

"Our unique partnership aims to encourage fans to utilise public transport on match days, fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly means of travel. The joint initiative seeks to reduce congestion and emissions by incentivizing supporters to choose public transport, contributing to a greener future for Newport."

County head to Wrexham in the league on January 20 (Image: PA)

County are currently 18th in league two while Wrexham are flying high in third (Image: PA)

David Jenkins, interim managing director, said: “Because of our shared values, both Newport Bus and Newport County have agreed that there would be no better way to tackle this than to offer free travel for one of the most anticipated matches of the season- Newport County versus Wrexham.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning customers on board!”