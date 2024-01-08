Little Darlings Nursery, based in Langstone, and its sister site, Big Darlings Explorers, in Llandevaud, have been acquired by Cardiff-based nursery The Learning Tree, retaining 16 jobs in the process.

The Learning Tree first opened in Cardiff in 2019 when previous owner Busy Bees decided to close the city centre site and Chris Baker, whose daughter and son both attended the existing nursery, stepped in to save it.

Now Chris, whose background was in the property business, is looking to build on this success by acquiring the Little Darlings and Big Darlings sites as part of wider expansion plans for the brand.

Chris said: “We’ve had a wonderful start to our Learning Tree journey following the unexpected acquisition of our Cardiff site, which has since become a way of life for me and my family, and attracted five star reviews from the families we support in the process.

"I had always had Newport in mind for our next site, not least because we have close family who live in the local area, and having driven past both the Little and Big Darling nursery sites for years, I’ve always thought it would be great to take over should the opportunity arise.

“So, when I found out that the nursery was available, I immediately wanted to pursue the opportunity, and after six months of hard work, here we are!”

As part of the takeover, all 16 people employed across the two centres will remain in post.

Families currently using the facilities in Langstone and Llandevaud will see further enhancements The Learning Tree will be working to implement in the future.

Chris and his colleagues also worked closely and positively with Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) during the acquisition and were supported by the regulatory body throughout the process too.

He said: “Our mission has always been to create innovative, inspiring and highly engaging nursery and wrap-around facilities, offering families an industry-leading standard of childcare they can believe in.

"The acquisition of two more sites in Newport brings us a step closer to achieving these aims on a wider scale, and we’re really looking forward to working more closely with the staff and local communities around both Darlings sites to help them be the best they can be, for the sake of all concerned.”