THE POLICE have chased down a car that was stolen in a 'violent' Ebbw Vale robbery.
Last night officers spotted a car that was stolen in a 'violent robbery.'
However, the car failed to stop when requested resulting in the force pursuing the vehicle before it eventually came to a halt and the occupants de-camped.
Enquires are now on going to identify the offenders and the car has been recovered.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Last night in the Ebbw Vale area, officers sighted a that was stolen in a violent robbery.
"The vehicle failed to stop and after a short pursuit came to a stop before the occupants de-camped. Vehicle now recovered and enquires on going to identify the offenders."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here