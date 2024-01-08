Last night officers spotted a car that was stolen in a 'violent robbery.'

However, the car failed to stop when requested resulting in the force pursuing the vehicle before it eventually came to a halt and the occupants de-camped.

Enquires are now on going to identify the offenders and the car has been recovered.

The stolen car has now been recovered by Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Last night in the Ebbw Vale area, officers sighted a that was stolen in a violent robbery.

"The vehicle failed to stop and after a short pursuit came to a stop before the occupants de-camped. Vehicle now recovered and enquires on going to identify the offenders."