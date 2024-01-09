A 51 year old man who subjected his wife to a 'campaign of domestic violence' has been spared an immediate jail term.



Chepstow Town FC volunteer Delaney Smart caused damage to wife Rebecca's home and made threats to cut her throat, kill her, and set fire to her house while she was inside, Gloucester Crown Court heard last Friday.



Dad of two Smart, now of Westerleigh rd, Westerleigh, South Glos, admitted offences of criminal damage to his wife's Sedbury home, assaulting her, assaulting her friend Laura Archer and harassing her between 18th August and 24th October last year.



The judge, Recorder James Bromige, sentenced him to a total of 32 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years with a 30 day accredited probation programme and a requirement to do 200 hours of unpaid work.



He also imposed a five year restraining order on Smart, barring him from contacting his wife and prohibiting him from going to Orchard Farm Close, Sedbury, the Bulwark Community Centre, her workplace at a gym in Chepstow or to the Playhouse Gentlemens Club in Cardiff.



The judge told Smart "This was a campaign of domestic violence against your former wife during which you were happy for your children and her friends to be collateral damage.



"You were in an eighteen year relationship with her and were married for eight years. Since 2020, she says, you had become increasingly paranoid because of your reliance on alcohol and cocaine.



"You were a drink and drug-addled husband, prone to bouts of anger and prone to displays of dominant masculine violence before becoming physically abusive.



"To relieve the pressure on her she went out with a friend to the White Lion pub in Chepstow on 18th August and you were supposed to be looking after the children. But your jealousy rose up. You texted her constantly, demanding to know when she would be home.



"You then went to the pub and you shouted and swore at her in front of her friend. The friend told you to calm down but you pushed her, causing her to fall backwards over a bench.



"Your wife returned home fearful of what would come next. On 20th August, after you had spent most of the day drinking and under the influence of drugs, you returned to the family home and shouted at her. You ripped the living room door off its hinges and charged upstairs.



"With the children watching you told her you were going to f***ing kill her.



"Courageously, she then went to the police. You were arrested and bailed till 2nd September.



"But after that time you continued to harass her, phoning her and emotionally blackmailing her about what would happen to the family if you went to prison.



"On 10th September you followed her to a supermarket and then went to the family home unannounced.



"You confronted her at work on 23rd October and you threatened to slit her throat and burn down her house. "



The judge said he took into account several character references submitted to the court by people who knew Smart and spoke well of him but he was sceptical about whether the writers had full knowledge of what he had done.



Recorder Bromige said he also had to consider Smart's criminal record between 1991 and 2017 - two offences of assault and two of possessing cocaine.



But, he said, he took into account in Smart's favour his voluntary work with Chepstow Football Club, helping all age groups there, which was something to his credit.



Defence lawyer Sarah Jenkins said Smart realised his behaviour had been 'completely inappropriate.'



She said he also accepted he had been a regular drinker and a recreational user of drugs at weekends and that these had impacted on his behaviour.



He did not wish or intend to return to that sort of lifestyle on his release from prison custody, where he has been on remand awaiting sentence, she said.