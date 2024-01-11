The ‘Draft Greater Blackwood Masterplan’ identifies development and regeneration opportunities in the area.

It seeks to strengthen the economy and improve cultural, environmental and social conditions for residents and visitors.

The Masterplan sets out proposed objectives to achieve this, including protecting and enhancing greater Blackwood’s status as a sub-regional employment centre.

Establishing Blackwood town centre as a sub-regional hub that is attractive, accessible and busy during the day and at night. Expanding and diversifying the visitor economy.

Improving transport links within and beyond greater Blackwood. Promoting wellbeing by enhancing or creating sustainable community facilities. Providing housing that will meet local needs in sustainable locations.

To have your say on the Draft Greater Blackwood Masterplan visit Draft Greater Blackwood Masterplan | The Caerphilly Conversation.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at public libraries in the masterplan area.

The consultation will close at midnight on Wednesday, February 14.

For more information on the Masterplan or consultation call 01443 866766 or email regen@caerphilly.gov.uk.