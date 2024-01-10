Michael Martin, 38, armed himself after a gang of men came into the Royal Oak in the Pill area of Newport “intent on causing trouble”.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson played CCTV of the mayhem after the defendant pleaded guilty to violent disorder on the day of his trial.

The trouble erupted during the early evening of Wednesday, October 20, 2021 shortly after the men came into the pub.

Martin’s then girlfriend was working behind the bar and asked them to leave.

He was playing darts in another room and went to get a knife after the men “hurled abuse and threats at him”.

Miss Jackson said: “The defendant swung it at the group of men and he can be seen rising it above his head and swinging it down in front of him.

“Items such as bottles and furniture were picked up and thrown.

“There were other people in the pub and their distress and fear is visible.

“The defendant continued to brandish and swing the knife and he threw items back at the males.”

Martin pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

One other man has been prosecuted and jailed for his role in the melee, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Martin has 24 previous convictions for 71 offences and was jailed for 18 months in 2022 for dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer.

Giles Hayes representing him said: “This incident was instigated by others.

“The defendant should have phoned the police and not returned with a knife.

“Those people who came to the pub were intent on causing trouble.

“They targeted him.”

Mr Hayes added how his client had left Newport to start a new life in the North East of England and had a job, accommodation and a new partner.

He also asked the court to take into account the two-year delay in bringing Martin to court.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told the defendant: “The CCTV is very concerning.

“There are other members of the public within close proximity.

“An elderly group of customers are sitting very close by and it’s clear and obvious that these individuals caught up in this find it very distressing and frightening.”

Martin, of Union Mews, Southgate, Hartlepool was jailed for 27 months.