The latest addition to the range will be the KitKat 70% Dark which "combines four fingers of KitKat’s trademark crispy wafer with smooth dark chocolate".

The bar also represents a first for KitKat and Nestlé in that it has been made through their cocoa income accelerator programme.

This programme aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa-farming families and their communities.

The 70 per cent Dark bar is the latest addition to the KitKat range (Image: Nestle)

It also focuses on advancing regenerative agriculture practices which aim to protect, preserve and restore natural resources for generations to come.

Additionally, the programme aims to empower women as agents for positive change, encourage school enrolment and support farming communities in diversifying their income stream.

Where can you buy the new KitKat chocolate bar?





Hannah Boyle, Brand Manager for KitKat at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: "The introduction of KitKat 70% Dark to our range of iconic chocolate bars is a great way to kick off the new year. The combination of our signature crispy wafer and the rich, smooth dark chocolate creates a truly indulgent experience that we’re confident chocolate fans will love.

“And while the bar is delicious, we’re also proud of how it has been made - with cocoa mass sourced from families enrolled in the income accelerator programme.

“While chocolate fans enjoy their KitKat 70% Dark, they can learn a little bit more about how their break is helping to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farming families and their communities by scanning the QR code on the pack.”

The KitKat 70% Dark bar is a limited-edition treat that is available exclusively in Sainsbury's stores nationwide.

Nestlé adds: "KitKat 70% Dark is suitable for vegetarians and contains no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives.

"It joins the line-up of popular KitKat variants, including the classic KitKat 4 Finger, KitKat Chunky, and KitKat 2 Finger."