Guy Reynolds, 45, was arrested at the Celtic Manor Resort last month.

The defendant, of Northfield Close, Caerleon pleaded guilty to drink-driving a BMW with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His offence took place on December 16, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.

Reynolds also admitted possession of cocaine.

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and must pay £946 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.