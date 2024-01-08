That’s the tribute to a man who died following a crash between a car and a push-bike on New Year’s Day.

Gwent Police received a report of the collision on Caerleon Road, in the St Julians area of Newport, at around 4.20pm on Monday, January 1.

The cyclist, Martin Skinner, 61, from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Skinner’s family described him as a someone who loved music, especially Pink Floyd.

In a statement the family said: "Martin was kind and caring with a good sense of humour, he loved and doted on Ruth, his wife of 28 years.

"Martin and Ruth moved to Newport from Brighton 12 years ago to be closer to their family and grandchildren. He was an animal lover and loved his dogs and Rio, his parrotlet.

"He was a 'rocker' at heart and enjoyed listening to music, especially Queen and Pink Floyd.

"He enjoyed socialising and will be sadly missed by all his friends and family."

Martin Skinner was described as a rocker at heart (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Skinner, 61, died in a crash on Caerleon Road in Newport on New Year's Day (Image: Khelsea Jones)

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Caerleon Road, Newport at around 4.20pm on Monday, January 1.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the collision involved a car and a push-bike.”

Mr Skinner’s next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

An 83-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Caerleon Road between 4pm and 4.20pm to contact them.

You can call on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400000762 with any details.