Live

Emergency services at scene of Newport crash on A467

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A467 between Rogerstone on slip and Bassaleg Roundabout .
  • The lane is closed which may cause congestion.
  • There is queueing traffic from Rogerstone Turn Off to Park View (Bassaleg Roundabout). This is affecting traffic heading towards Newport.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos