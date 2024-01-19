A LOCAL campaign group is not giving up in its bid to do what they can for an overseas cause.
The Newport Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (NPSC) are once again asking Newport residents to get involved and to call upon local government for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Newport PSC Chair, Rebecca Vaughan, has said: "Through demonstrations, weekly vigils, and the distribution of thousands of leaflets, we've witnessed substantial local support for our position".
Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths MS is attending and speaking at the march on Saturday.
The rally and march will begin at the Civic Centre on Godfrey Road, the headquarters of Newport City Council.
Campaigners from the NPSC are urging people to use the new slogan aimed at hyper-localising the movement, 'No Gwent in Genocide'.
The change in direction stems from the multiple rallies, marches and peaceful protests that the group has held since October 7, 2023.
At Christmas 2023, the group held a 'Christmas is Cancelled' campaign in solidarity with Christian Palestinians in Bethlehem.
The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (NPSC) group is set to march from the Civic Centre to Gilligan's Island on Cardiff Road, located opposite the Gwent Police station.
A spokesperson for the NPSC said the group is "anticipating a significant turnout".
The group has recently put together a video on their Facebook page, calling on viewers to pinpoint the link between Gwent and Gaza.
Zahid Noor, Newport PSC secretary, has said: "We hope it may be one of the largest marches in Newport in a generation".
The rally takes place at midday on Saturday, beginning at the Civic Centre and will head to Gilligan's Island by Cardiff Road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here