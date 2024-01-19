The Newport Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (NPSC) are once again asking Newport residents to get involved and to call upon local government for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Newport PSC Chair, Rebecca Vaughan, has said: "Through demonstrations, weekly vigils, and the distribution of thousands of leaflets, we've witnessed substantial local support for our position".

Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths MS is attending and speaking at the march on Saturday.

The rally and march will begin at the Civic Centre on Godfrey Road, the headquarters of Newport City Council.

Campaigners from the NPSC are urging people to use the new slogan aimed at hyper-localising the movement, 'No Gwent in Genocide'.

A flyer for the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign march and rally, held on Saturday January 20 (Image: Newport Palestinian Solidarity Campaign)

The change in direction stems from the multiple rallies, marches and peaceful protests that the group has held since October 7, 2023.

At Christmas 2023, the group held a 'Christmas is Cancelled' campaign in solidarity with Christian Palestinians in Bethlehem.

'Families for a Ceasefire' sign held up along with watermelon. This is thought to be symbolic of the Palestinian flag as it has the same colours (red, green and black) as the fruit. (Image: NPSC)

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (NPSC) group is set to march from the Civic Centre to Gilligan's Island on Cardiff Road, located opposite the Gwent Police station.

A spokesperson for the NPSC said the group is "anticipating a significant turnout".

The group has recently put together a video on their Facebook page, calling on viewers to pinpoint the link between Gwent and Gaza.

Zahid Noor, Newport PSC secretary, has said: "We hope it may be one of the largest marches in Newport in a generation".

The rally takes place at midday on Saturday, beginning at the Civic Centre and will head to Gilligan's Island by Cardiff Road.