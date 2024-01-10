CHARMAINE HARRIS, 24, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £464.40 in compensation after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window on Pentrebane Street on New Year’s Day.

She must also pay £85 costs, an £80 fine and a £32 surcharge.

DANIEL PRICE, 25, of Garn Road, Nantyglo was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Brynmawr on December 9, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN SMITH, 46, of North Avenue, Tredegar was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tyler Terrace, Rhymney on December 10, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NATALIE REED, 42, of High Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen when she was in charge of a vehicle on August 25, 2023.

She must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

DANIEL RICHARD CUETO, 39, of Gloch Wen Close, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DARREN LEWIS, 50, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis in Caerphilly on April 25, 2023.

He must pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN PETRISOR GEOROCEANU, 23, of Gaskell Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS JAMES, 32, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN WATSON, 40, of Golden Mile View, Newport must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAYLUN PAUL TYLER, 27, of Harlequin Drive, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STACEY MARIE PRITCHARD, 35, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD JOHN JOHNSEY, 59, of Hamilton Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.