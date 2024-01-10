A DRUG dealing chef has been caught at it again after police arrested him for supplying cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis.
Charlie Edmunds, 25, from Caldicot escaped a jail sentence in November 2020 for selling cocaine but might not be so lucky this time.
The defendant has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of ketamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He also admitted possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy and possession of ketamine.
The offences occurred between July 28, 2020 and December 17, 2020.
Edmunds’ sentence was adjourned until later this month after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Taff Road, was granted unconditional bail.
