Throughout the colder months of the year, there is more chance than ever when it comes to snow falling where you are, as temperatures begin to plummet into minuses.

However, there are certain conditions needed when it comes to blankets of snow being able to settle on the ground.

If you're hoping to see a snowflake or two soon, let’s find out what the experts have to say.

What temperature does it snow in the UK?

The Met Office said: “Precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is below 2C.

“It is a myth that it needs to be below zero to snow. In fact, in this country, the heaviest snowfalls tend to occur when the air temperature is between zero and 2C.

“The falling snow does begin to melt as soon as the temperature rises above freezing, but as the melting process begins, the air around the snowflake is cooled.”

It adds: “Snowfall can be defined as 'slight,' 'moderate' or 'heavy'. When combined with strong winds, a snowfall can create blizzards and drifts.

“If the temperature is warmer than 2C then the snowflake will melt and fall as sleet rather than snow, and if it's warmer still, it will be rain.”

Will the UK get snow this winter?

Recommended reading:

How does snow form?





The Met Office explained: “Snow forms when tiny ice crystals in clouds stick together to become snowflakes. If enough crystals stick together, they'll become heavy enough to fall to the ground.

“Snowflakes that descend through moist air that is slightly warmer than 0C will melt around the edges and stick together to produce big flakes.

"Snowflakes that fall through cold, dry air produce powdery snow that does not stick together.

“Snow is formed when temperatures are low and there is moisture in the atmosphere in the form of tiny ice crystals.”