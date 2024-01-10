A TEENAGER faces time in a young offender institution after he was caught dealing class A drugs.
Ethan Sullivan , 18, from Caerphilly admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
The offences were committed between August 1, 2023 and December 8, 2023.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on February 2 after the case was adjourned for a report.
Sullivan, of Ty Coch, Rhymney appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
He was remanded in custody.
