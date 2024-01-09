The robbery took place in Bethcar Street, at around 10.55pm on Friday 5 January.

A man was reportedly approached by four unknown people who demanded the keys to his car.

The man was allegedly assaulted by the group, some of whom were wearing face coverings, who then stole the car, a white coloured Hyundai.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) and Gwent Police officers recovered the vehicle in Rhoslan, Tredegar, at around 10pm on Saturday 6 January.

Gwent Police are now urging anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information in relation to the assault, including dashcam or CCTV footage between 10.30pm and 11.25pm on Friday 5 January, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400005763.

“Alternatively, you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”