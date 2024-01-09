There's nothing worse than coming out to your car in the morning after a cold night and finding your car windscreen covered in ice.

It can sometimes be a time consuming process trying to de-ice your car.

While ice scrapers can help remove some of the surface-level shards, it can take around 20 minutes to remove the problem entirely, according to LeaseCar.uk.

With temperatures starting to dip, many drivers are facing the task of de-icing their car each morning. (Image: Getty Images)

Tim Alcock, from LeaseCar.uk said: “With temperatures taking a sharp dip, many of us are having to face the burden of de-icing the car in the morning.

“But using an ice scraper to clear the vehicle can have you standing for 15 to 20 minutes which can be a nightmare when you’re on a tight schedule."

So to save you time and hassle, the experts at LeaseCar.uk have come up with 10 household items to help de-ice your car quickly.

10 household items to de-ice your car quickly

Lemons

The experts at LeaseCar.uk said: "The citric acid in lemons can help break down the ice barrier.

"Squeeze the juice onto the windshield, then rinse it off with lukewarm water and wipe off the shards with the lemon itself."

Lemons are one way of quickly de-icing your car. (Image: Getty Images)

Sandwich bags

A ziplock sandwich bag filled with lukewarm water can help remove ice in "seconds" LeaseCar.uk revealed.

But be sure not to use piping hot water otherwise your windshield could crack.

Salt

The car experts said: "Sprinkling salt onto the windscreen will help to dissolve the ice with a chemical reaction without causing any cracks.

"For mirrors, put the salt on a sponge and soak it in warm water before wiping."

Onions

The experts at LeaseCar.uk continued: "Chop a brown onion in half and rub it across the windscreen at night to prevent a thick layer of ice from sticking.

Alcohol

You can use Isopropyl alcohol to clear the ice and then rub the screen with a microfibre cloth, according to LeaseCar.uk.

Vodka can also be used as an "instant" de-icer.

White vinegar solution

To avoid ice forming in the first place, the car experts said to use white vinegar and distilled water mixed in a spray.

Apply the night before to avoid having to de-ice your car in the morning.

Warm towels

LeaseCar.uk said: "A warm, damp towel can help quickly remove thicker pieces of ice on the windshield without damaging the car."

Paint Brush

Another quick way to de-ice your car according to the car experts is a paint brush.

They explained: "The thin bristles of a paintbrush are great for removing snow off the wipers and in the crevices of the windscreen."

Washing up liquid

LeaseCar.uk said: "A mixture of rubbing alcohol mixed with washing-up liquid can help thin out a thick layer of ice.

"Spray solution onto the ice and wipe over with a microfibre cloth."

Heatproof oven gloves

The final household item you can use to de-ice your car quickly is heatproof oven gloves.

The experts at LeaseCar.uk said: "Warm oven gloves can help melt the ice quickly without causing the windscreen to crack.

"Make sure they're heatproof to prevent any nasty burns."