Gwent Police had previously received reports of thefts in the Monmouthshire area.

The force announced today that they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of theft and driving whilst disqualified.

The man has been charged with these offences.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Arrested and charged.

“Following reports of theft out MonSouthNPT arrested a 20-year-old man from the Caldicot area on suspicion of theft and driving whilst disqualified.

“The man has since been charged with these offences. Protecting and reassuring.”