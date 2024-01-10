A 20-year-old Caldicot man has been arrested and charged with several offences.

Gwent Police had previously received reports of thefts in the Monmouthshire area.

The force announced today that they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of theft and driving whilst disqualified.

The man has been charged with these offences.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Arrested and charged.

“Following reports of theft out MonSouthNPT arrested a 20-year-old man from the Caldicot area on suspicion of theft and driving whilst disqualified.

“The man has since been charged with these offences. Protecting and reassuring.”