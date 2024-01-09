On December 9, 2022, Charlotte Symons, 40, cut the corner of the mini roundabout on Pant y Cefn Road, Markham, exiting her Nissan Navara 4X4 on the wrong side of the road and as she did she ran over Sandra Chamberlain, 67.

Ms Chamberlain would die of traumatic brain injuries in hospital days later on December 17.

The defence tried to argue that Symons’ driving was just over the dangerous driving threshold, however Her Honour Judge Lloyd-Clarke did not accept this.

Describing the horrific incident, which happened in front of builders at a building site at just before 11am on a cold, clear day in Blackwood, Jude Lloyd-Clarke said: “You hit Mrs Chamberlain and drove right over her. You did not break until your front and rear wheels had driven right over her.

“Travelling in the wrong direction on the mini roundabout, exiting on the wrong side of the road and paying such little attention that you did not see the victim as you immediately struck her is more than just over the dangerous driving threshold.”

Symons, of Markham Terrace, Markham, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving in a pre-trial prep hearing on December 12, 2023.

Symons, who had a completely clean character and driving licence, was not found to be on any substances as she drove that fateful morning, and there was no defects to her car.

The mother of two young children was described as being genuinely remorseful, something accepted by Judge Lloyd-Clarke, who sentenced Symons to four years, eight months in prison.

Symons was also disqualified from driving for nine years and four months.

Charlotte Symons was sentenced to over four years in prison (Image: WNS)

Symons ran over Sandra Chamberlain, 67, who was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Pant y Cefn Road in Markham, Blackwood (Image: Google Maps)

‘She went to the shop to post some Christmas cards. Days later she came out of hospital in a coffin’

Described as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who crossed her path, it was Mrs Chamberlain’s daughter, Stacey Hoskin, who stood in court a read out an emotional impact statement.

Ms Hoskin described her mother as her best friend and tried to put in words the palpable rage she felt for such tragic loss.

Ms Hoskin said: “It has been almost impossible to write this. I have to put in writing things I do not allow myself to think about

“The rage I have felt for the unfairness of my mother being taken away is overwhelming.

“Life without my mother is heartbreaking. She was my everything. We would ring each other for no reason just to have a chat. I miss putting the kettle on for her when she was in town. Many times, I have picked up my phone and it hits me I cannot call mum because she is gone.

Ms Chamberlain died of traumatic brain injuries in hospital days later on December 17, 2022 (Image: WNS)

“We know the defendant did not set out to hurt mum that day.

“As drivers, it is our responsibility to make sure the road is clear when we move. If she (Symons) had followed basic rules of driving we would not be here today and my mum still would.

“She went to the shop to post some Christmas cards. Six days later she came out of hospital in a coffin.”

Symons will serve half her sentence in custody and half on licence