The 180g limited edition bars will be available in seven different collectable designs, featuring packaging from as far back as 1915.

Cadbury opened its first shop in Birmingham in 1824 and is marking the anniversary with the new limited edition bars.

To mark this anniversary, Cadbury will partner with Alzheimer’s Research UK, donating £200,000 to support research to one day find a cure for dementia and drive awareness of the condition.

Dairy Milk packaging through the years (Image: Cadbury)

Commenting on the anniversary, Bryony Tate Cadbury Brand Manager at Mondelēz International said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating 200 years of Cadbury belonging to our nation this year.

“The British public has played such an important role in our history and we’re proud to celebrate being yours. We hope that the launch of our Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar packaging will bring a smile to people’s faces, with the seven retro designs offering something for everyone.

“From the thrill of a little treat shared with a loved one, to special occasions and even getting the entire nation excited for milestone cultural events, like Royal Coronations and the London Olympics, Cadbury has belonged to our nation for 200 years. But really, it’s thanks to the whole British public that Cadbury is still here today.

“We’re planning for an exciting year ahead and lots more announcements to come so stay tuned.”

Cadbury said it plans to make more announcements related to the its 200th anniversary year in the coming months.