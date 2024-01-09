Officers carried out a warrant in the Thornwall area of Chepstow this morning, January 9.

Enquries into the matter are going and those with information are urged to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our MonSouthNPT and MonNorthNPT carried out a warrant in the Thornwall area of Chesptow this morning.

“Mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis was seized.

“Our enquires are ongoing, if you have any information please call 101 or DM us.”