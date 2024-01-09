Cannabis and mobile phones were seized by the police in a Chepstow warrant this morning.
Officers carried out a warrant in the Thornwall area of Chepstow this morning, January 9.
Enquries into the matter are going and those with information are urged to contact the police.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our MonSouthNPT and MonNorthNPT carried out a warrant in the Thornwall area of Chesptow this morning.
“Mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis was seized.
“Our enquires are ongoing, if you have any information please call 101 or DM us.”
