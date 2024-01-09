Gwent Police received a report of an aggravated burglary in George Street, Pontypool, at around 10pm on Saturday, January 6

Two men reportedly entered the address, both allegedly carrying a weapon - believed to be a samurai sword - and made threats to the occupants.

No injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.

Here the man stole a handbag, wallet, perfume and cash.

Enquires into the aggravated burglary and those with information are urged to contact the force.​

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400006818.​

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”