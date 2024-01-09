TWO MEN have reportedly burgled a Pontypool house whilst carrying weapons and stole expensive goods.
Gwent Police received a report of an aggravated burglary in George Street, Pontypool, at around 10pm on Saturday, January 6
Two men reportedly entered the address, both allegedly carrying a weapon - believed to be a samurai sword - and made threats to the occupants.
No injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.
Here the man stole a handbag, wallet, perfume and cash.
Enquires into the aggravated burglary and those with information are urged to contact the force.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400006818.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
