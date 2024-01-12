THERE is no shortage of inspirational women in South East Wales and all over the globe.
International Women’s Day returns for 2024 on Friday, March 8, with this year’s focus on “invest in women: accelerate progress” and gender equality.
Our parent company, Newsquest, currently has a hall of fame of 121 inspirational women (taken from nominations by the public) in the Gwent region – and we are looking to add more amazing ladies.
The hall of fame helps celebrate women, with members to be invited to a networking event in Newport in March, bringing women together to empower one another and share their stories.
Do you know an inspirational woman? Perhaps she’s done fantastic work for charity or within the community? Maybe a successful businesswoman, or someone whose helped bring more diversity and equality to their workplace?
Take a few minutes to nominate her online here.
Nominations will close on January 31, with the additions to be announced in our March edition of Voice magazine and in an edition of South Wales Argus.
Here are the 121 women already included within our hall of fame:
- Alexandra Dodds;
- Alexandra Jones;
- Alexandria Riley;
- Alison Fielding;
- Alison Tod;
- Androulla Webb;
- Angela Jones;
- Angharad Collins;
- Anna Rainsbury;
- Ann Barton;
- Annette Farmer;
- Anne Wareham;
- Ayesha Khan;
- Aysia Bibi;
- Becky James;
- Beth Sims;
- Beverley Jones;
- Bev Owen;
- Brigitte Jarvis;
- Carol Gravenor;
- Carol Mutlow;
- Caroline Thompson;
- Ceri Doyle;
- Cerys Hale;
- Dr Charlotte Fleming;
- Charlotte Harris;
- Chiari Manship;
- Christina Harrhy;
- Clare Chard;
- Clare Johnson;
- Cory McKenna;
- Danielle Webb;
- Dawn Gunter;
- Debbie Johnsey;
- Debbie Wilcox;
- Dee Hardwicke;
- Delyth Jewell;
- Donna Dunn;
- Eleanor Roberts;
- Elizabeth Murray;
- Emily Grimes;
- Emma Saysell;
- Evie Flage-Donovan;
- Gaynor James;
- Gaynor Smith;
- George Harris;
- Georgine Titley;
- Gemma Casey;
- Gemma Walker;
- Hannah Williams;
- Hayley Parsons;
- Hayley Thomas;
- Helen Tennant;
- Ingrid Wilson;
- Jan Vokes;
- Jane Carpanini;
- Jane Grayer;
- Jane Mudd;
- Julia Gregson;
- Janet Martin;
- Jasmine Ali;
- Jayne Bryant;
- Jess Morden;
- Jill Manley;
- Jo Barnes;
- Julia Rowe;
- Juls Benson;
- Kamila Jarczak;
- Kate Humble;
- Kelli Apsland;
- Kris Wise;
- Laura Anne Jones;
- Laura Emily Dunn;
- Laura Lacey;
- Laura Tenison;
- Laura Waters;
- Lauren James;
- Lauren Price;
- Lauren Williams;
- Leah Van Staden;
- Lisa Nichols;
- Lisa Pritchard;
- Liz Johnson;
- Loren Henry;
- Louise Worall;
- Luvie Parkin;
- Lynne Neagle;
- Martine Smith;
- Mary Ann Brocklesby;
- Mica Moore;
- Dr Modupe Obilande;
- Natasha Asghar;
- Natasha Baker;
- Natasha Cockram;
- Nicky Marsh;
- Pam Kelly;
- Pavinee Taruschio;
- Philippa Marsden;
- Rachel Garrick;
- Rachel Williams;
- Rhian Hutchings;
- Rhian Wyn Dafydd;
- Rhiannon Passmore;
- Ruth Jones;
- Dame Rosemary Butler;
- Rosie Eccles;
- Sabrina Cresswell;
- Samantha Jones;
- Samantha Sully;
- Sara Butler;
- Cllr Sara Jones;
- Sarah Croft;
- Sarah Davies;
- Sam Dabb;
- Sheeren Williams;
- Sian Lewis-Evans;
- Stephanie Stephens;
- Sue Malson;
- Tracy Stafford;
- Vanessa Ruck;
- Vicky Hughes.
