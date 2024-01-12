International Women’s Day returns for 2024 on Friday, March 8, with this year’s focus on “invest in women: accelerate progress” and gender equality.

Our parent company, Newsquest, currently has a hall of fame of 121 inspirational women (taken from nominations by the public) in the Gwent region – and we are looking to add more amazing ladies.

The hall of fame helps celebrate women, with members to be invited to a networking event in Newport in March, bringing women together to empower one another and share their stories.

Do you know an inspirational woman? Perhaps she’s done fantastic work for charity or within the community? Maybe a successful businesswoman, or someone whose helped bring more diversity and equality to their workplace?

Take a few minutes to nominate her online here.

Nominations will close on January 31, with the additions to be announced in our March edition of Voice magazine and in an edition of South Wales Argus.

Here are the 121 women already included within our hall of fame: