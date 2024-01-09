At around 7:30am this morning, January 9, the emergency services were called to a crash on the A467 at Rogerstone.

Gwent Police and South Wales Fire Service attended the crash scene.

The collision involved three vehicles and nobody was injured, according to Gwent Police.

A Risca man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after a three-way crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467 at Rogerstone at around 7.30am on Tuesday 9 January.

"Officers attended, along with support from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved three vehicles. Nobody was injured.

"A man from the Risca area was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol."

At the time a lane was closed and those travelling was advised to find alternative options.

Traffic has now returned to normal levels and the lane has re-opened.