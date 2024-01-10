The message to Croesyceiliog Male Choir came all the way from a woman living in Wellington, New Zealand, who was keen to get an elderly friend of hers along to one of the choir's concerts.

So in December the man, Graham Middle, was the honoured guest at a concert by the choir who were joined by the Linden Singers.

Mr Middle's friend had seen details of the choir and the concert on social media and wondered if they could help her out and treat Mr Middle, who is house bound and has severe sight problems.

She said it would cheer him up over Christmas as he loves the sound of a male voice choir.

As a result, Mr Middle and his friend Jennifer enjoyed the concert as guests of the choir.

A spokesman for the choir said: "It was a wonderful evening enjoyed by an appreciative audience with the choirs, not only performing their own sets, but also joining together to sing popular carols together with an enthusiastic audience."

Both choirs have events planned for 2024 and are actively seeking new members.

The Linden Singers led by their MD Karen Middle practice every Monday evening at Griffithstown Congregational Church, Griffithstown, Pontypool, NP4 5DJ between 7pm and 9pm. Further details can be found and contact made via Facebook.

Croesyceiliog Male Choir with their new MD Amy Reynolds are looking for baritones and bottom bass' to strengthen choir in order to undertake a number of tours next year.

Any gentlemen interested in joining should got to www.croesyceiliogmalechoir.org.uk.

The choir practices every Monday evening, 7pm to 9pm , at Croesyceiliog Cricket and Rugby Club, The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.