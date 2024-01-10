This is because there has been a huge change to Pringles packaging, which was originally launched in the 1960s, but what’s so different?

A new eco-friendly Pringles tube has been revealed to allow snackers to put the packaging of their favourite crisps in with their household recycling.

The new tube is made from recycled paper and has a paper base, which means customers can put it straight in their home recycling bin. It will have a plastic lid that can also be recycled.

The eco-packaging has been rigorously tested by the company’s packaging experts to make sure it protects the iconic saddle-shaped chips and keeps them fresh for 15 months, just like the old can.

Chris Silcock, UK managing director at Kellanova, the company that owns Pringles, said: “We know people want to reduce their impact to the planet and it’s our responsibility to improve the recyclability of our packaging.

“We’ve worked hard to develop and test a recyclable Pringles paper tube and we made significant investment in new technology to enable our factories to produce it.

“Not only is it widely recyclable but it keeps the chips fresh and tasty and protects them from breaking which helps to reduce food waste.”

Where can I buy new Pringles tubes from?





Now available exclusively in Tesco stores and online, the paper tubes will replace the famous Pringles tube which had a steel base.

The new packaging will land exclusively in the major supermarket from this week, before being rolled out to others towards the end of 2024.

Pringles fans can also find the newly designed tubes in One Stop stores, part of the Tesco Group.

The move follows the trial of a steel can in Italy in 2019 and a paper tube in the UK in 2020.

Around 48 million recyclable Pringles tubes will be sold in Tesco in the first year alone.

Claire Lorains, Tesco’s group sustainability and quality director said: “We want to make it even easier for our customers to recycle, so we are excited to bring them a product they love in a more sustainable way.

“Across our own brand products, where we can’t remove packaging, we work to ensure it is recyclable, and actively encourage our branded suppliers to do the same.

“The new paper-based Pringles tube from Kellanova demonstrates the tangible environmental opportunities that exist across food packaging that work for customers and the planet.

“We hope to see other suppliers take similar steps to improve packaging across all the products we sell.”