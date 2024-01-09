They were brought before Cardiff Crown Court for sentence today after being convicted of a series of trafficking offences.

It followed a complex investigation carried out by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for Southern Wales which spread across the South Wales and Dyfed-Powys police areas.

During the probe £100,000 cash, around 1,000 cannabis plants, 18kg of cannabis and 7kg of cocaine were seized.

The seven defendants and their jail terms were:

Fation Bardhaj, 39, from Penylan, Cardiff – sentence: 13 years six months

Klodian Zefi, 35, from Roath, Cardiff – sentence: 14 years

Gregory Hardy, 34, from Waunarlwydd, Swansea – sentence: 14 years

Elon Joseph, 34, from Waunarlwydd, Swansea – sentence: nine years

Bardhok Bardhoj, 51, from Cilcennin, Ceridigion – sentence: 19 years

David Price, 50, from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend – sentence: nine years

Abdi Lekaj, 62, from Roath, Cardiff – sentence: 14 years four months

Detective Sergeant Peter Kelly said: “Operation Bluebell was an investigation led by Tarian which involved an organised crime group (OCG) based in Cardiff who were responsible for sourcing multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and distributing it throughout South Wales.

“The investigation resulted in several seizures, totalling 7kg of cocaine (estimated street value of almost £600,000), 18kg of cannabis (estimated street value of £175,000), about £100,000 in cash along with the dismantling of an industrial sized cannabis cultivation located in Lampeter which had the potential street value of over £500,000.

“Klodian Zefi, Fation Bardhaj and Bardhok Bardhoj worked together in Cardiff facilitating the supply of the cocaine.

“Their customer bases included Swansea and the Port Talbot areas.

“Gregory Hardy headed the Swansea-based OCG.

“He had access to a business unit in Gorseinon. When this was searched, a hydraulic press along with other drug paraphernalia and empty kilogram sized cocaine wrappings were seized.

“Elon Joseph worked for Hardy and was often seen visiting the business unit in Gorseinon, as well as frequently meeting with Bardhok Bardhoj in Swansea and Cardiff.

“Hardy was also responsible for setting up the cannabis farm in Lampeter.

"When production of cannabis began, it was Bardhoj who was responsible for the ‘gardening’ and maintenance of the plants.

“David Price worked as a courier for the group in and around the Port Talbot and Pyle areas. He was seen meeting with Bardhok Bardhoj and Fation Bardhaj in various locations where bags and packages were exchanged.”