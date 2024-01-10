Digital PR company, Reboot Online, has spoken to MPs and constituencies around the UK and looked into the effects of inflation rises, the cost-of-living crisis and other factors on spending in local councils across the UK.

In their research, Newport West is projected to get a “local spending increase of almost two-thirds” from 2021 to 2024. They estimate this will rise from £228k to £361k.

The data shows Newport West is estimated to spend around 65 per cent more than it did in 2021, while Newport East is predicted to spend 58 per cent more than in 2021.

Their research also suggests “Newport East is projected to receive a local spending increase of just under two-thirds from 2021 to 2024. They estimate this will increase from £228k to £339k”.

Newport City Council have said there’s a cabinet meeting today to consider its budget for 2024/25.

Newport City Council have said the following: “A number of proposals will be considered in detail before the cabinet agrees which will go out for public consultation.

“Savings of around £5 million need to be found to deliver a balanced budget".

Some of the cuts planned can be seen in a story written by the Argus, here.

Newport City Council also said: “As well as proposed savings, cabinet will also consider areas that will receive additional investment.

“These include priority areas including social care, homeless provision and schools”.