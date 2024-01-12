Little Einsteins Academy has been graded as 'good' in all five applicable categories within the report.

Children show delight and trust when interacting with staff, and feel able to "move freely" between settings and when choosing their own play. They are described as "very happy, settled and confident" in their environment, even when separated from parents.

There is a "sense of belonging" fostered throughout the setting, displayed through the strong friendships being formed and the respect provided to each person they interact with.

Children are praised for beginning to show signs of independence and are learning "enthusiastically".

Staff are particularly lauded for their "diligent" focus on the duty they have to protect the children and have "strong processes" to follow when deciding what is important for the children, and for prioritising the importance of things such as exercise or sleep.

The behaviour of children is very well-managed, with staff encouraging children to "keep trying" at a challenge or learn to share. Staff are described as "nurturing, sensitive and alert" to the needs of children and react appropriately when they are needed, including in interactions with parents.

The importance of giving time for children to play is highlighted in their curriculum and always use the children's interests to help guide their plans for lessons.

The use of Welsh is developing in the setting, with children exposed to occasional Welsh and being encouraged to use it where possible, in certain "worthwhile opportunities".

Staff are encouraging and "good role models" to the children, teaching them when to take a risk and "develop a sense of awe" with the environment.

Inspectors were pleased to confirm the environment is "safe and secure", including ensuring doors are locked when inside. All areas have high-quality toys and provide the space for "child-friendly" interactions.

Leadership is very strong, such as in their planning and evaluations when reflecting on their practices and how to improve. They are effective supporters of their staff and have excellent communications with parents.

They ensure all staff have "clear job descriptions" and ensure all the relevant training is up to date, as well as using grants and funding to make the best improvements to the nursery.

Strong links have been developed with partners including the local advisory teacher which will be highly beneficial to supporting children's further learning and development by allowing staff chance to "improve their skills" in a professional sense.

There are three recommendations for improvement given in the report, which are "further develop use of assessment to plan purposeful experiences" with particular reference to numeracy and digital skills, "sharpen self-evaluation and monitoring processes to focus more closely on areas for improvement" and ensuring all processes and policies "match procedure and meet requirements".

It will now be up to the nursery to create an action plan to determine how they will act on these recommendations.