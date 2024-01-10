Lovisa, which has two other stores in Wales, in Cardiff and Swansea, is now open at 10 The Parade in a 900 sq ft store, having signed a ten-year lease.

It officially opened at 9am on Wednesday, December 20 and created around four new jobs, according to the Cwmbran Centre.

The store is the third in Wales and the 46th branch in the whole of the UK.

According to a spokesperson for Lovisa, it is part of their growth plans, with ambitions to double the number of stores in the UK over the next few years.

This growing business has been creating a lot of buzz, so we went down to check it out.

Among the wide selection of jewellery available were gold and silver plated earrings, all different kinds of necklaces and even nose piercings.

One of the biggest selling points is their own brand of jewellery, known as Sparkle, which boasts its own amazing collection, ranging from silver necklaces, to hoop earrings, to nose studs and surgical steel accessories.

Aside from the jewellery, there are a wide range of accessories on sale too, such as ribbons, hair clips, coloured and black bead necklaces and a variety of bracelets.

This jewellery store seems to have something for everyone, regardless of whether you have pierced ears or anything else - if you are more of a necklace or bracelet person, there is something for you at this store.

One thing that our reporter believed makes Lovisa stand out from the crowd is its continual offer of products on sale.

At the time of writing, there were silver necklaces, gold earrings and a number of trinkets on sale for prices similar to four for £15, which by any means is very good value.

Staff were also on hand to offer support the minute you step inside, and are clearly very knowledgeable about their products.

There are a range of services available at Lovisa in Cwmbran, including a piercing studio,