That was the finding of a gross misconduct hearing held over the behaviour of an ex male officer.

The force has controversially refused to name or reveal the rank of the man “on health grounds”, referring to him only as former Police Officer A.

Some of the hearing was also held behind closed doors.

Gwent Police said his “predatory behaviour was motivated by a desire to establish a sexual or improper emotional relationship” with a two colleagues – a fellow officer and a member of police staff.

A disciplinary hearing at Cwmbran headed by Chief Constable Pam Kelly was told how he faced three allegations:

On August 19, 2021 whilst on duty former Police Officer A sent a sexually inappropriate messages to the personal mobile phone of witness A (a police officer). By sending these messages and communicating in a sexually inappropriate manner whilst on duty, former Police Officer A abused their position for a sexual purpose.

Between September 8 and 9, 2021 during the course of duties former Police Officer A sent sexually inappropriate messages to witness B (a member of police staff) which were of a sexualised, flirtatious and suggestive manner. By doing so former Police Officer A has abused their position for a sexual purpose.

Between July 2021 and May 2022 former Police Officer A told witness C that she should delete anything from her phone that she didn’t want police to see. At the time former Police Officer A was aware that witness C was a vulnerable domestic abuse victim involved in a police investigation and was concerned that the investigation would identify messages sent by former Police Officer A. By instructing witness C in this way former Police Officer A has abused their position and sought to interfere with a criminal investigation.

He admitted breaching Gwent Police’s standards of professional behaviour.

The only hint of the man’s seniority was given when Chief Constable Kelly said: “The former officer’s rank and level of responsibility adds to the seriousness as there is an imbalance of power and authority.”

She added: “I have found that there are a number of aggravating factors present.

“The conduct was premeditated, intentional and deliberate.

“There is an element of sexual gratification and personal advantage.

“The behaviour was regular and repeated and occurred over a period of time.

“It is very concerning that there were multiple victims and it continued after former Police Officer A realised, or should have realised, that it was improper.”

The man will be put on the College of Policing’s barred list.