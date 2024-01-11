ETHAN BENDON-JONES, 24, of Alexandra Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A4042 in Cwmbran on June 10, 2023.

RHYS JONES, 30, of Summerfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt at Cwmdraw Industrial Estate on June 12, 2023.

WAYNE RICHARDS, 45, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in Newport on July 17, 2023 by urinating in a Gwent Police van.

JOHN MCCULLOCH, 42, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop in a burglary at Trinant Sports and Social Club on New Year's Eve.

He must pay £200 compensation.

STEPHEN JAMES, 60, of Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport was fined £266 after he admitted a public order offence on April 29, 2023.

He must pay a £104 surcharge and £85 costs.

LISA EVANS, 32, of no fixed abode, must pay £1,195.41 in compensation after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to windows belonging to Linc in Ebbw Vale on January 20, 2023.

LEWIS HACKNEY, 33, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £211 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to panels on two doors belonging to Caerphilly council on February 7, 2023.

WAYNE HUNTLEY, 49, of Newport Road, Caldicot must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to comply with sex offender registration notification requirements on June 15, 2023.

HOLLY CLARK, 49, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing perfume and drink worth £71.80 from Boots in Cardiff on November 22, 2023.