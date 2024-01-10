Lewis Jones, the former long-standing councillor for the Trevethin ward in Pontypool and the former Deputy Leader of Torfaen Council died over Christmas.



Lewis was first elected to the council in 1987 representing the Trevethin ward and was elected as the council’s Deputy Leader in June 2004.

Prior to becoming Deputy Leader he held a number of positions including Cabinet Member of Leisure, Youth and Culture.

Lewis represented the council on many outside bodies and was involved on many committees within his ward of Trevethin, including the Trevethin Community First Partnership Board, Trevethin Carnival Committee and Trevethin Sports Association.

Speaking in tribute Torfaen Council Leader Anthony Hunt called Mr Jones a 'valued friend' who was 'supportive and encouraging.'



Cllr Hunt, said: “Lewis gave so much to the residents in Torfaen, as a long-standing Trevethin councillor and as Deputy Leader of the Council. He was also a valued friend and mentor to so many of us who’ve followed him into local government.

"Personally, he was so supportive and encouraging to me when I was a new councillor, and when I took over as Deputy Leader when he stood down.

"Lewis was a diligent and effective councillor and a strong advocate of his area and those he represented, yet he also knew that complex issues didn’t have simplistic solutions and required teamwork to resolve.

"We will miss him, and on behalf of the councillors and staff at the council, I would like to express our condolences and sympathies to Janet and their family.”



His funeral is being held at St Cadoc’s Church at midday on Wednesday January 17.