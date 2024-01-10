Bar Amber posted on social media that their premises were burgled on Monday, January 8, with damage to the venue and cash stolen.

Gwent Police have confirmed that they have arrested a man from Newport on suspicion of burglary who remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A 40-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in custody.”

Bar Amber announced that are aiming to re-open following the incident on Friday, January 12. Their statement reads: “Thank you to all who have shared the post, privately messaged us and telephoned personally. The community spirit surrounding Bar Amber has been astounding.

"Thank you to McCanns, Le Pub, Poppadoms, Cocos and Gwent Police who have arrested an individual.

“We have seen every single share of our news and the impact is immense. Now it’s time to rebuild and hopefully be open for this Friday. As the man Mr Flynn said, ‘We will fight to the end’ For the fans by the fans UTC.”