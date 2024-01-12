Vehicles will be prohibited from driving along the highway adjacent to two Commercial Street to highway adjacent to six Commercial Street. Newport City Council is advising drivers to divert via Corn Street, Upper Dock Street and Skinner Street.

Vehicles will also be unable to drive along Palmyra Place from its junction with Commercial Street to its junction with Ivor Street. The council is advising drivers to divert via Ivor Street, Hill Street, Commercial Street, Cardiff Road, Clytha Square and Keynsham Avenue.

People will still be able to walk along the roads and emergency access can be made available, the reason for the order is due to gas main replacement works.

The proposed order will be operative from January 19, 2024, and will be in force for 18 months or until the works have been completed.

Further details can be requested at: conveyancing.team@newportgov.uk

Also in Newport, people will be unable to walk along the footpath at Black Ash Lane due to a pothole.

The order came into fore on January 8 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding five months. Alternatives routes will be via a bridleway through the woodland at Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve.

Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians are also to be temporarily prohibited from proceeding along the A449 and A40 trunk roads between Coldra Interchange, Newport and Hardwick Gyratory, Monmouthshire.

The order will come into force on January 13 and is to allow the safe transportation of abnormal invisible loads.

Road closures will operate intermittently overnight between 8pm-6am from January 13 to January 14, January 20 to January 21 and January 27 to January 28. Although the order is only expected to operate on these dates it will remain valid for a maximum of 18 months.

A copy of the order and notice can be viewed on the Welsh Government’s website.

Also in this week’s public notices is that vehicles are prohibited from driving along Henry Roberts Lane, Risca between B4591 Risca Road and Pontymason Lane.

The order started on January 5, and it is anticipated the works will be completed by January 28.

There will be no access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles, the order is required by Caerphilly County Borough Council to allow for drainage works.

Finally, in this weeks South Wales Argus public notices is that Monex Cranes Ltd trading as MCL Logistics of Lake Road is applying for a licence to use Monmouthshire Express Group Limited, Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and five trailers.