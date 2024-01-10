Bar Piazza, located in John Frost Square, reported a break in to Gwent Police on Wednesday January 10, in the early hours of the morning.

The owner of Bar Piazza said a burglar, suspected to be working on his own, "took spirits, wine bottles, laptops, anything he could find then he came out of the back door".

Police presence is at Bar Piazza in John Frost Square, investigating the break in (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police have issued the following statement:

“We received a report of a burglary at a commercial address in John Frost Square, Newport, at around 6.45am on Wednesday 10 January.

“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing”.

The owners of Bar Piazza are currently working with the police in the ongoing investigation, so have declined to comment, at this time.

Click here to read more about a recent armed burglary in Pontypool

The owner of Bar Piazza said the burglar took spirits, wine bottles, laptops, anything he could find (Image: Newsquest)

Antonio Campo and his wife Rosie are the current owners of Bar Piazza and have been running the Italian bar and restaurant August 2022.

After the initial shock of what had happened, Mr Campo told The Argus:

“One man came to the restaurant around 4.30am – 5.00am and smashed the glass at the front to go in.

“He took spirits, wine bottles, laptops, anything he could find then he came out of the back door”.

When asked whether any money was taken, Mr Campo said "no".

Mr Campo also said they are working with the police and looking through CCTV footage.

Shattered glass can be seen along the floor of the street where the burglar entered the premises. (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus spoke to Robert Porter, co-owner of The Wardrobe, an independent retail store neighbouring Bar Piazza.

Mr Porter shared his concerns about whether CCTV cameras overlooking the commercial properties on Upper Dock Street are working.

He said: “There are three cameras on the stretch, one above M&S and another opposite Specsavers. The one pointing at The Wardrobe doesn’t work”.

Current Bar Piazza owners Antonio and Rosie pictured alongside previous owners. Credit: Newsquest archives

When asked how he knows the camera isn’t working, Mr Porter said:

“I’ve asked for CCTV footage from Friars Walk security and they said it’s not linked up”.

A Friars Walk spokesperson said:

"Friars Walk has comprehensive CCTV coverage and a dedicated 24-hour security team aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants, and staff".