St Modwen’s Logistics, an industrial and logistics developer around the UK, has leased thousands of square feet worth of units to companies like Amazon, Genpower, Mitel and Ureka Global.

Solus, the Aviva-owned accident repair group, will now be joining these companies to use the site as a repair centre for paint repair work.

Ben Quarrie, development director at St. Modwen Logistics, commented:

“We are pleased to be welcoming Solus to St. Modwen Park Newport, with this deal adding to the growing number of businesses already operating at the park.

"We know how important access to the national transport infrastructure is for our customers and being placed at the gateway to South Wales makes Newport an ideal location for Solus and our community of businesses to thrive".

St Modwen’s Logistics hopes to lease more space in Newport’s St Modwen’s Park in the future, as more businesses choose Newport for its ‘strong location’ when manufacturing and distributing their products.

Mr Quarrie also said: "There remains an acute undersupply of suitable logistics space in the region and we are continuing to explore opportunities to deliver even more space, including the possibility of a variety of bespoke, build-to-suit units upto 600,000 sq ft for interested companies”.

In December 2023, Solus confirmed that the new space will create more than thirty jobs, "ranging from repair consultants and technicians to customer care".

However a St Modwen's spokesperson has confirmed these thirty roles are no longer available.

Where is it?





St Modwen’s business park can be found two miles from Junction 23A of the M4 motorway, keeping it connection to South Wales and South West England, a major selling point for new businesses.

The Solus Newport site claims to incorporate solar panels, thermal lining and rainwater harvesting into its business.

The recently leased space is said to be “76 thousand square feet”, with 24,000 square feet leased by Solus while 52,500 square feet have been rented out to an unnamed digital retail business.