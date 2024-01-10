Members of the public said yesterday, January 9, it was “pretty mad” as a police helicopter hovered over and around the Holton Road area of Barry as the police carried out a daring arrest.

Officers of South Wales Police spotted a suspicious vehicle on Five Mile Lane and, with help of the National Police Air Service, they were able to track down and arrest two men for possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

The two men arrested were both 17-years-old. They are said to be custody with a significant amount of drugs and cash recovered.

The moment an alleged drug dealer was caught with the assistance from BNP and a Police helicopter, following a pursuit through Barry (Image: SWP)

A spokesperson for NPAS said the helicopter assisted for over half an hour.

The spokesperson said: "A police helicopter crew from South Athan was deployed at 11.06am to assist South Wales Police in a suspect search.

"The crew arrived on the scene in Barry at 11.07am and remained on the task for 32 minutes, supporting officers on the ground in locating a suspect."

Sergeant Rollnick from Barry NPT said for drug dealers, in the long run, the odds are often stacked in the police’s favour.

"These two drug dealers had been on our radar for a few weeks,” said Sergeant Rollnick.

“Eventually their luck ran out. Drug dealers in Barry have to be lucky every day, we only have to be lucky once.

“We relentlessly pursue drug dealers in this town, and one by one they can expect prison."