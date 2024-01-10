Megan Breen, 21, from Newport is alleged to have committed an offence of misconduct in a public office at HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed with a serving prisoner.

She has also been charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 by accessing unauthorised information.

The alleged offences span February 28, 2022 and May 1, 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Breen, of Feering Street, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

She is due to stand trial on November 18.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.