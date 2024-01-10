We start the year with some positive news regarding Bryntirion GP Surgery in Bargoed.

The surgery will be taken over under a new GP partnership, beginning April 1.

This is good news for patients and the health board, as a result of the improvements that have been made to this service over the last few years.

Existing patients do not need to do anything and will be automatically re-registered when the new partnership begins.

If you have any questions, please contact the Primary Care team on (01495) 241293.

Over the coming months, I will continue my ongoing work on estate management charges and representations for those with additional learning needs and their families. I will also continue to support constituents and businesses who are struggling as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

You will be aware that Mark Drakeford will stand down from his role of First Minister in March, with the campaign to elect his successor now under way.

This comes at a crucial time for Wales and the whole of the UK, with a general election due to take place later this year.

Wales' next leader needs to be someone tested in the fiercest heat. They must understand the challenges faced by those most marginalised in our society. They must look outwards with an ambitious plan for the future of communities across Wales and have the drive to make that prospect a reality.

During the toughest two years of the pandemic, Vaughan Gething was there as Health Minister, alongside Mark Drakeford, leading our nation through the biggest crisis we have seen in our lifetimes.

I recall preparing for my own constituency Facebook Live sessions during that time, which many have told me they found invaluable. People wanted answers and Vaughan was always on hand to ensure I had the very latest information.

He has also already secured the UK Labour’s commitment to repatriate levelling up funds to Wales. As leader of our nation, he will immediately use this money for the expansion of apprenticeships.

On 20mph, Vaughan will introduce community-led changes to the new policy. We need an immediate review that will allow residents themselves to identify exactly where certain speeds aren’t working.

Not only does he have the experience – Vaughan’s election would see Wales have its first Black leader. It matters that the people who run our government reflect the growing diversity of our country.

This is why I am supporting Vaughan Gething MS to be our next leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales.

I am here to help- if you need an appointment either call my office on 01443 838542 or email hefin.david@senedd.wales