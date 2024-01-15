People living in and around Duffryn Road in Brynawel village, near Crosskeys, say it has became a "notorious" place for accidents. And key to this, many of them believe, is that there are no signs alerting drivers of the 20mph limit.

Last month the community came together bearing banners, highlighting the speeding vehicles and calling for change.

The community are calling for traffic calming measures (Image: Ashley Cantello)

Local resident, Ashley Cantello has now sent off a petition to Caerphilly County Borough Council's highways department calling for traffic calming measures.

Mr Cantello, who has witnessed a serious crash outside his home, said: “Cllrs Janine Reed and Jan Jones came with me to hand the petition over to the highways department. Just by walking around the community I got 80 signatures.”

“From Cwmfelinfach vehicles are going from a 60mph to a 20mph zone, but keep going 60mph. From Wattsville, vehicles seem to think that after the traffic calming measures end in Wattsville that they are entering a 60mph zone but Brynawel is still 20mph.

“This has been an ongoing issue for a long time but it has got worse since the 20mph speed limit was imposed.

“We have seen many accidents on this road.

"The latest was when a motorcyclist hit a lamp post opposite my home and lost a leg instantly and the other leg was amputated."

On this incident a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 8, on the B4251 at Brynawel.

"The collision involved one motorbike; the rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Fellow resident Susan Jones who crosses the road every day with her young daughter said the problem has got worse since the introduction of the 20mph speed limit.

Ms Jones said: “I cross my primary school-age daughter every day from the other side of the road where her bus drops her off and it is a very dangerous road to cross.

“I am very frustrated that I have been trying to get something done since autumn of 2020.

“My preference is for a safe crossing. Failing this some sort of traffic calming and regular speed enforcement checks.

“Since the introduction of the 20mph the road is even worse as many are travelling at excess speed with a lot more frequent overtaking within the 20mph zone.”

Independent councillor Janine Reed for the Ynysddu ward said she is impressed with the community’s "unwavering determination to make this road safe for both pedestrians and vehicles users".

Cllr Janine Reed, Ashley Cantello and Cllr Jan Jones (Image: Ashley Cantello)

Whilst Independent councillor Jan Jones for the Ynysddu ward said "drivers seem oblivious to the fact that there has always been a speed limit of 30mph on this road and which is now a 20mph".

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “The petition to request traffic calming from Crosskeys residents has been received and will be considered as part of our petitions process.

“We are committed to reducing personal injury collisions while promoting active travel as part of our transport agenda.

“All such requests are assessed using a data-led approach to ensure available resources are targeted where they will have the most benefit to the community.”