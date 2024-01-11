A MAN has spoken out after a Newport incident which reportedly saw a truck smash into his car writing his vehicle off.
Mark Burge said the New Years Day 'incident' on Caerphilly Road which saw his 'beautiful car written off' has annoyed him.
Gwent Police has confirmed that they received a report of a crash on Caerphilly Road in the early hours of the morning on New Year's Day.
Mr Burge said: "At around 3:20am on New Year's Day a car came down Caerphilly Road and smashed into my car, damaged my next door neighbours car and left the scene.
"My car is a write off, I had just had four new tyres put on it.
"This is something that has annoyed me is I've lost a beautiful car and really angry that somebody could do that and drive of.
"I believe the vehicle was a 4x4 pick-up truck as a neighbour two doors up saw the vehicle turn around by the allotments and head back towards Rhiwdiern."
Images of Mark's car show the back of the car has been left in tatters with remains of his once 'beautiful car' lying on the floor.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Caerphilly Road, Newport, at around 3.25am on Monday 1 January.
"One car damaged another parked car. No-one was injured.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400005312.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel