Mark Burge said the New Years Day 'incident' on Caerphilly Road which saw his 'beautiful car written off' has annoyed him.

Gwent Police has confirmed that they received a report of a crash on Caerphilly Road in the early hours of the morning on New Year's Day.

Damage caused to Mark's car (Image: Mark Burge)

Mr Burge said: "At around 3:20am on New Year's Day a car came down Caerphilly Road and smashed into my car, damaged my next door neighbours car and left the scene.

"My car is a write off, I had just had four new tyres put on it.

"This is something that has annoyed me is I've lost a beautiful car and really angry that somebody could do that and drive of.

"I believe the vehicle was a 4x4 pick-up truck as a neighbour two doors up saw the vehicle turn around by the allotments and head back towards Rhiwdiern."

Mark's car has been left in tatters (Image: Mark Burge)

Images of Mark's car show the back of the car has been left in tatters with remains of his once 'beautiful car' lying on the floor.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Caerphilly Road, Newport, at around 3.25am on Monday 1 January.

"One car damaged another parked car. No-one was injured.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400005312.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."