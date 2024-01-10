AN AIR ambulance has been spotted in Abergavenny near Monmouthshire Golf Club.
The Welsh Air Ambulance's Cardiff Crew was called to an incident on Monday, January 8 at 10:09. Just over an hour later their involvement concluded at 11:21. It is unclear what the ambulance was required for.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region today (08/01/2024). Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 10:09 and attended by air.
"They arrived at the scene at 10:36. Our involvement concluded at 11:21."
Last week an air ambulance was called to a Newport incident landing in St Julian's Primary School's grounds.
The Welsh Ambulance Service were contacted for comment.
