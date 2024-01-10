Josh Llewellyn, 24, was involved in a drugs line that sold cocaine, LSD and cannabis to clients in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said part of the evidence built up by police involved footage of the defendant topping up the phone at High Cross post office.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Llewellyn had sent out text bombs to prospective customers and that the drugs line was operated with fellow dealers working in shifts.

“There was consistent and repeated drug dealing almost on a daily basis,” Mr Jones revealed.

“The police drugs expert in this case said that the defendant was actively involved in class A and class B street dealing.”

Text bombs would offer “raw flake deals” and cannabis for sale in one gram quantities.

Llewellyn, of York Place, Newport pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of LSD with intent to supply.

The offences took place between July 27, 2023 and November 21, 2023.

The defendant had no previous convictions for drugs offences but had served a custodial sentence in the past for having a blade in public and a driving matter.

Ben Waters representing him said his client became involved in the drugs trade after building up a debt through his own use.

Judge Shomon Khan told Llewellyn he had read a “heartbreaking” letter from his former foster carer about the defendant's childhood.

But he added that his offending was so serious that only a jail sentence was appropriate.

“You were working under the supervision of others,” he said.

“There’s no evidence of a lavish lifestyle but you were playing a significant role in supplying three separate drugs.”

Llewellyn was sent to prison for three years and four months.