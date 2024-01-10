The shakeup comes after an FA Cup draw between Bristol City and West Ham United was announced for Tuesday, January 16.

The BBC will provide coverage of this match from 7:45pm, forcing the well-known crime drama Silent Witness and London-based soap opera EastEnders to change time slots.

See when Silent Witness, EastEnders and Waterloo Road will air as BBC announces major schedule shakeup

“We put an end to this thing, for good.”

Watch the whole episode now 👉 https://t.co/14WRKQi09C #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/0ai54OgeXU — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 9, 2024

The Silent Witness episode, which was supposed to air on Tuesday, will now air on Monday, January 22.

This means the remainder of the series will be pushed back a week, much to the disappointment of fans.

The episodes that were to air on January 22 and January 23 will now air on January 29 and January 30.

TV Zone said that the BBC is expected to show a repeat in place of Silent Witness on January 23.

However, it is expected that the episode of Silent Witness originally planned to air on Tuesday, January 16 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 15 (as originally planned).

High school series Waterloo Road is also set to be pushed back by a week with no episode planned next week (starting January 15).

The episode planned for Tuesday, January 16 will now air on Tuesday, January 23.

The long-running soap opera EastEnders will now air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week.

Waterloo Road, Silent Witness and EastEnders are available on BBC iPlayer.