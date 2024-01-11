The independent jewellery business has been in Newport city centre since 1987, making this their 37th year in the business.

Annette Farmer, owner of the store, alongside her children Katie and Blake, provide a unique service to the local community.

When asked how she felt being nominated, Ms Farmer said:

Annette Farmer with her son, Blake (Image: Newsques)

"I just do my thing.

"You just try and help people out, do what you can, do what other jewellers can’t do. It’s something I do anyway, I go that extra mile. I love a challenge so I can pretty much do it without thinking".

Ms Farmer also said she has a lot of experience when it comes to jewellery.

How did the Xclusive Jewellers journey begin?





Ms Farmer said she started off with costume jewellery, "then moved onto silver, then gold and watches. There’s not a lot I can’t repair".

"I’m even repairing Vivienne Westwood which as far as I know, no one can do. They might be able to elsewhere, but in Wales, we don’t know anyone else that can do it".

Ms Farmer tells the Argus that they have a loyal fan base, with generations of Xclusive Jewellery clients coming in.

"Our elderly customers have kids who come in to us, its generations of families. From the top to the bottom, they all come here.

"When the older ones are no longer with us, their children, their grandchildren, they all come here as well. Through the generations, they’re supporting us".

How has Newport changed over the past few years?





Residents that have been in Newport for more than ten years talk about a rapid change in the landscape, and Ms Farmer is no different.

She said, "there's been a massive decline in footfall, and the rise of the internet.

"I'm lucky that my daughter went to uni (university), did a course to do with photography and IT, so she’s helped the business a lot".

Ms Farmer goes on to show The Argus her unique display of Newport through the ages and a collection of art from local artists.

A plan of Newport town dating back to the late 1700s, displayed in Ms Farmer's shop. (Image: Newsquest)

Newport Bridge and Castle from 1903, displayed in Ms Farmer's shop. (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Farmer said: "If you can see, I’ve got photos all around the shop.

"My parents had a shop in the indoor market in the 1980s and it was jam-packed. Newport was always the place to go, it was a thriving market town".

She claims things changed when Newport received city status as "rules changed and things changed".

The rise of the internet

Things have changed across the UK since the rise of the internet. The Argus asked why Annette Farmer doesn't move her business online and go fully virtual.

Ms Farmer makes an important point:

"Even though I could probably trade without the shop, I want to keep a static shop for the older generation, and for the younger generation because I still want to give them the option.

"My life would be so much easier if I only did online but I’d rather keep it open so they’ve got a choice. They can have a shop and talk to us online".

The Community Spirit

Annette Farmer outside her shop as customer looks into the shop window (Image: Newsquest)

One thing Annette Farmer, Katie and Blake all pride themselves on is the community spirit in Newport.

Ms Farmer said, "I used to run a community market as well, where everyone had the chance to start a business for a fiver.

"Any money earned from that table went straight back into the community, sponsoring people, artists, promoting business, events in the market.

"You name it, I did it. All out of my own pocket, raised for the flea market".

When asked why that stopped, the family leave it at: “the council”.

Photos from when the jewellers was in the market, displayed on the popular jewellers wall.. (Image: Newsquest)

Looking to the future

When asked about their plans for expansion, Ms Farmer said she has "no plans" due to her age but she is currently "teaching my kids the ropes".

However her son Blake has a few plans up his sleeves.