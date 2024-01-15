The Jigsaw PSHE team visited Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, in Bargoed, for a special event.

This brought together children from six different schools - Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, Ysgol Bro Sannan, Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn, Ysgol Gymraeg Penalltau, Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Derwen, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Alltato - to create a choir to record Jigsaw PSHE's songs in Welsh.

Aled Perry-Hopton, deputy head at Gilfach Fargod, said: “It was a real honour to be asked to work with young pupils from across the local authority on this exciting project.

"Health and wellbeing is at the forefront of our curriculum at Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, and it seemed only fitting that we accepted the offer to collaborate with Jigsaw in order to bring the very best of online resources to our young learners in Wales.

"The project has been great fun and it's been amazing to see the instant connection between 24 young people from six different schools across the authority through music.

"Our young learners in Wales deserve the very best and they deserve it in their own native and national language, and to be a past of making that happen fills my heart with pride”

Andrew Mantle, from Caerphilly Music Service, said: “Caerphilly Music Service is delighted to have been involved with the recording of the Jigsaw Health and Wellbeing songs.

"The pupils from six Welsh medium primary schools across Caerphilly were outstanding. They learnt the songs over a short period of time and performed them beautifully for the recordings.

"It has been an enjoyable process, and collaborating with Mr Perry-Hopton from Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargoed and Jigsaw has been a pleasure. To think that the voices of our fantastic Caerphilly singers are going to be heard in schools across Wales makes me incredibly proud!”

Ryan Hanlon, head of marketing at Jigsaw Education Group, said: “I am thrilled that we partnered with Caerphilly Music Service and Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod to record the new songs in Welsh. This has been a great opportunity for the children to be the voice of Jigsaw Wales, and we are very excited for the Welsh schools to hear the translated songs.”

With this update, Jigsaw PSHE aims to strengthen its commitment to inclusivity, cultural diversity, and excellence in education. By providing Welsh-speaking schools with a comprehensive, translated programme, Jigsaw PSHE strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to receive quality PSE education that resonates with their language and culture.