Junior doctors across Wales are set to walk out for 72 hours between Monday 15 January and Wednesday 17 January due to the long-running dispute over pay.

The main health board in Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, has been quick to reassure patients that are are doing everything possible to "minimise disruption to our patients".

A spokesperson said: "Patients with a pre-booked appointment or procedure in one of our hospitals during the strike period will be contacted directly by our booking team, should their appointment be affected. Patients who are not contacted are advised to attend any booked appointments as normal.

"The Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital and critical care services will continue to be available for the most serious and urgent patients, but patients are urged only attend the Emergency Department if they are seriously ill or injured, or if there is a risk to life.

"Thanks to patients and communities in Gwent for their patience and support."

Patients are encouraged to use the Gwent Health Guide or call 111 24 hours a day, seven days a week if urgent care advice is required.

Why are the strikes happening?

The strikes are happening due to the British Medical Association (BMA) having recently been given a below-inflation pay offer of five per cent, a full one per cent lower than recommended by the pay review body for doctors and dentists.

As a result, the BMA have called it the worst pay offer in the UK, and said that almost every junior doctor voted in favour of industrial action.

One junior doctor who works at the Royal Gwent Hospital has told the Argus his reasons for striking, asking patients if he is worth £14 an hour.

These strikes are following the longest strikes in NHS history in England, when junior doctors across the country walked out from Wednesday, January 3 to Tuesday, January 9.