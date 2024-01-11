Gwent Police were called to the scene of an incident on Henllys Lane in Cwmbran, just outside the Castell Y Bwch pub, at around 2.30pm.

The road was closed for just shy of two hours while officers dealt with the car and assisted with traffic management.

There were some delays in the surrounding roads while the road was blocked.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and the road was re-opened just before 4.30pm with traffic swiftly returning to normal

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision near Castell Y Bwch in Henllys Lane, Cwmbran, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 10 January.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management.

"The road, which was closed for a short time, has now re-opened.

"The collision involved one vehicle.

"There were no reports of any injuries."